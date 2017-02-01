Tonight, La Peg is opening a temporary ice bar called “Pegsicle.” The hand-carved ice bar will be located in La Peg’s Haas Biergarten for 13 days — or until it melts. Made from blocks of ice, it was designed and carved by Chef Peter Woolsey.

The bar will feature a variety of beverages such as hot drinks, cocktails, wine and beer from $4-$7. The bar will also have a fire pit for guests to keep warm. Pegsicle will be open during the Super Bowl so that those who are watching the game at Fringe Arts can head over for a change of scenery.

Pegsicle is located at La Peg at 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.