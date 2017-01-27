Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Friday he has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Wolf announced in February he had treatable prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men, and would maintain his official duties during treatment that had been expected to last for months.

The 68-year-old Democrat thanked the public for supporting him during his treatment and urged Pennsylvania residents to get regular cancer screenings.

"My treatable prostate cancer diagnosis was thankfully detected early after a regular appointment," he said in a statement on the state's website.

Wolf's statement came after Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton, 70, who collapsed while delivering his state-of-the-state address in St. Paul, disclosed earlier this week that he too had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Despite the fainting episode, Dayton, also a Democrat, said he felt fit to serve out the remainder of his term that runs until early 2018.

Other governors have also continued to work while receiving treatment for cancer.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, 60, a Republican, pledged in June 2015 to keep working despite chemotherapy for advanced cancer of the lymph nodes. California Governor Jerry Brown, 78, a Democrat, kept a full schedule in 2012 while receiving treatment for prostate cancer.