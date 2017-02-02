A cafeteria worker at a Northeast Philadelphia high school was charged with selling marijuana to students, authorities said Thursday.

Robert Lumpkin, 31, a cafeteria worker at George Washington High School, is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver, police said.

Police said they found Lumpkin in possession of $280 worth of marijuana, and alleged he had been selling drugs to high schoolers.

Narcotics officers began investigating Lumpkin after school officers contacted them and reported that they believed he was selling marijuana, police said.

Officers “reviewed the surveillance video of the employee engaging in the transaction with students and going into a bathroom with students for short periods of time and exiting with the students,” a police report stated.

They then set up surveillance on Lumpkin.

After pulling him over Wednesday for failing to use a traffic signal, officers obtained a search warrant for his home. According to the police report, $280 of marijuana was recovered from his vehicle and home.