Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Today 8:10 am

Philly cop investigated after video shows her punching teen girl

Two videos posted to social media show the police officer flipping the girl to the ground and throwing punches.

Authorities are investigating the actions of a Philadelphia police officer who was caught on video punching a teenage girl while responding to a fight in the Southwest section.

Two separate videos of the same incident were posted to Instagram and Facebook on Monday.

A group of teens — at least 15 is seen on one the clips — were fighting at 54th Street and Springfield Avenue Monday afternoon, 6ABC reported.

The videos show police officers attempting to break up the altercation. They then show a female officer cofronting a young woman and pushing the teen away from the scene, while holding what appears to be a nightstick.

The video posted Instagram then shows that officer grabbing the teen by the shoulder and shoving her, while exchanging words. The teen, in a black-and-white striped tank top and black pants, yells at the officer, and pushes her arms away.

The camera briefly pans away, but when it returns, the officer can be seen flipping the young girl onto the ground, then sitting on her and repeatedly striking the young woman in the face. When a group of young teens and officers approach, the officer lifts the girl by her hair.

This video contains explicit language.

Another video posted to Facebook shows the fight between the officer and the teen, but doesn't show the brawl that preceeded it.

A witness told NBC10 that the young girl, 16, recently lost her mom. She also identified the police officer as a "30-something" woman, but that has not been confirmed by the PPD.

The teen girl is currently in police custody. Police are aware of the video, and said the Internal Affairs Division is conducting the investigation.

The refurbished organ has found a home in the Johns Creek United Methodist Church in Georgia.

NYC’s Trinity Church organ resurrected in Georgia

Yesterday 1:44 pm For nearly 80 years, the mighty organ at Trinity Church in Lower Manhattan had faithfully served its congregants, belting out music for all occasions from weddings and funerals to daily services. The organ was silenced on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists carried out suicide attacks on the World Trade Center towers — a few blocks from the historic church. Dust and debris all but ruined the massive instrument. Trinity removed the organ shortly thereafter and replaced it in 2003 with a digital...

Medical marijuana could be prescribed by nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners could get OK to authorize pot for patients

Yesterday 6:41 pm A rule change proposed by Massachusetts health officials would allow certified nurse practitioners to authorize medical marijuana use for patients. Public hearings on that and other revisions to the medical marijuana program will take place Tuesday in Boston and on Thursday in Holyoke, WBZ reported. Under current rules, doctors must give patients permission before they can register to use marijuana for medical conditions. The new rule would allow nurse practitioners to OK medical marijuana use,...
