Philly cop investigated after video shows her punching teen girl

Authorities are investigating the actions of a Philadelphia police officer who was caught on video punching a teenage girl while responding to a fight in the Southwest section.

Two separate videos of the same incident were posted to Instagram and Facebook on Monday.

A group of teens — at least 15 is seen on one the clips — were fighting at 54th Street and Springfield Avenue Monday afternoon, 6ABC reported.

The videos show police officers attempting to break up the altercation. They then show a female officer cofronting a young woman and pushing the teen away from the scene, while holding what appears to be a nightstick.

The video posted Instagram then shows that officer grabbing the teen by the shoulder and shoving her, while exchanging words. The teen, in a black-and-white striped tank top and black pants, yells at the officer, and pushes her arms away.

The camera briefly pans away, but when it returns, the officer can be seen flipping the young girl onto the ground, then sitting on her and repeatedly striking the young woman in the face. When a group of young teens and officers approach, the officer lifts the girl by her hair.

This video contains explicit language.