Philly kids prepare to rally ahead of inauguration

An unlikely group is leading a rally in Philadelphia Wednesday, and has attracted dozens to join its cause. Children of all ages will march outside the Liberty Bell in solidarity with movements of resistance taking place around the country ahead of Inauguration Day. With homemade signs and chants about inclusion, they are welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds to join their movement. The sight of kids leading a protest is different, but certainly not unheard of. Perhaps most notably, Alabama schoolchildren who witnessed their parents' involvement in the civil rights movement led a crusade more than 50 years ago. Trained in nonviolence tactics, kids in the Birmingham Children's Crusade of 1963 were arrested, beaten with batons and threatened. Still, they marched and sang protest songs, as photos of Alabama's violent crackdown circulated nationwide, sparking outcry. The kids, some of them as young as 7, persisted and were ultimately triumphant. Rally organizer and mom of four Julie Wilgus believes children deserve the opportunity to be heard, and is creating the platform to do it with the Philly Kids' Solidarity Rally.

Wilgus told Metro that while the assumption about kids in protest is that they are acting on their parents' beliefs, the reality couldn't be further from the truth. "It's not really important to me that my kids hold the exact same opinions, but rather them having the freedom to believe what they want to believe, and research what they want to believe," Wilgus said. The rally itself doesn't have much of a political slant, she said. While Wilgus' kids have an Instagram account showing their support for former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, today's event is more about solidarity and empathy for vulnerable communities. Especially in the wake of Martin Luther King Day. "We thought over the course of this week they deserve the opportunity to be heard," Wilgus said. "[The rally] is a really cool way to take all of the beautiful things that happened on MLK Day and all the important things we remember on that day and carry that momentum into the inauguration." She added that she and her family consider themselves part of the resistance to a lot of the "hatred that's been put out there through Trump's campaign."

