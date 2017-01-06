Musical icon David Bowie passed away last year at the age of 69 — only two days after his birthday on Jan. 8, 2016. To keep his memory and music alive for future generations, Philly Loves Bowie Week has been launched in Philadelphia by a community of local Bowie fans. Through Jan. 14, a range of events will be held in honor of the “Starman” which include Bowie-themed brunches, art shows and live performances. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

Bowie Art Show

Friday, Jan. 6

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ruckus Art Gallery

27 N. 2nd St.

Free

Bowie-inspired artists from the Philadelphia region will present works at Ruckus Gallery in Old City. The installation will be open until Friday, Jan. 13. Showcasing artists include: Sara Captain of England, Susan Moloney, Allison Lang, Tobie Warren and more.

Bowie Birthday Bash with Candy Volcano

Saturday, Jan. 7

8 p.m.

TLA

334 South St.

$15

Philly-based Glam rock tribute band, Candy Volcano, is dedicating an entire night to David Bowie at the TLA. Expect glittery good times in the vein of Ziggy Stardust.

Bowie Birthday Brunch

Sunday, Jan. 8

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CIBO Ristorante Italiano

1227 Walnut St.

Pay as you go

Enjoy a Sunday brunch dedicated to David Bowie on his actual birthday at CIBO Ristorante Italiano. DJ Gareth Bird will be spinning Bowie music all day long.