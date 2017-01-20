A protest is being organized in Philadelphia on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington against the election of Donald Trump.

“Philadelphia will unite with Washington, D.C. and over 150 cities around the world for the historic Women’s March,” organizers wrote on their website. “We stand together in the birthplace of our nation, united with our partners, friends and children for the protection of our civil liberties, civil rights, and equality.”

The anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington was organized shortly after Trump was elected in November.

In Philadelphia, organizers will gather at Logan Square on the Ben Franklin Parkway at 19th Street on Saturday morning. At 10 a.m., the group is scheduled to march up the Parkway to Eakins Oval, where a rally will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

“We are fighting for equality in womanhood,” March organizer Emily Cooper Morse previously told Metro. “[Trump] is obligated to hear our voices and concerns.