A local TV news anchor in Philadelphia is in hot water for giving his uncensored thoughts about President Trump's senior adviser.

Fox29 host Mike Jerrick was live on the this week when he said of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, "She's good at bull----."

FTVLive.com, a TV news gossip site, broke the story that Jerrick had been suspended for a week for his comments.

On their Monday morning show, while Jerrick and co-host Alex Holley discussed Conway's comments about "alternative facts" Jerrick went off-script:

"She's good at bull----," he said, to shocked laughter from his on-air guests.

"We're sorry for that," Holley quickly said, with Jerrick adding a moment later, "I apologize for that," before the interview continued.

Fox29 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch the video below (Jerrick's comments come at 1:24).