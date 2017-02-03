Philly cops announced Friday that they have charged a suspect in the 2015 murder of a Port Richmond mom inside her home.

Stephanie Dzikowski, 22, was found dead on July 30, 2015 on the floor of her bedroom in the home, just feet away from where her infant daughter sat.

Now police say that James Jones, 28, pulled the trigger on the young dental hygienist who was planning to move out of her home on the 3000 block of Aramingo Avenue the following week.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. while her boyfriend was at the corner store to buy milk. When he rushed back, he found her dead inside from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Jones, who is listed as homeless, was already in prison on an unrelated offense, police said, when he was identified as a suspect in the murder.

Police linked Jones to the crime after Crime Watch Daily broadcast surveillance video of a person of interest in the investigation on Jan. 11.

"As a result, the homicide unit received several crucial tips," the police report stated. Those tips lead to Jones being brought out of prison to detectives who newly arrested him on charges of murder.

No motive for the crime was listed.

The case disturbed neighbors and friends as it went unsolved for months.

"It aggravates everyone that we don't know the reason, who did it, why they did what they did," neighbor Marie Larkins, who participated in organizing Justice for Stephanie rallies, previously told Metro. "Who would hate her that much that they would go in there and do that?"