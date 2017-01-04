The president of the Philadelphia Police Department's union trashed Philadelphia Attorney District Seth William Wednesday for not charging a teen girl caught on tape fighting with a police officer.

"Once again, the District Attorney of Philadelphia has chosen to disregard his responsibility and look the other way when a police officer is assaulted," fumed Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 president John McNeby in a heated statement released Wednesday.

"The young woman who freely admitted assaulting a uniformed officer on duty is allowed to walk away with absolutely no accountability by a District Attorney too busy dodging federal subpoenas to do the job he was sworn to do," McNesby continued, likely referring to the reported federal probe into Williams' fundraising and finances.

DA Seth Williams decided Tuesday to not file assault on police charges against a 16-year-old girl, identified by 6ABC as Johnnae Pendleton, who was caught on video struggling with a police officer after a 30-person brawl in West Philly on Jan. 2.

The girl admitted to striking the officer in the face and knocking her glasses off and was arrested and charged with assault.

But the officer's response, throwing the girl to the ground by the hair, straddling her and punching her repeatedly, drew immediate and intense criticism from Black Lives Matters Activists.

Williams' spokesman Cameron Kline defended his decision to not charge the girl with assaulting a police officer.

"District Attorney Williams will never apologize for relying on high investigative and prosecutorial standards before deciding to take away someone's freedom," Kline said via email. "And it's stunning that anyone, much less a member of law enforcement, would ever believe anything else."

Kline icily responded to McNesby's implication that Williams ignores cases involving police officers.

"Mr. McNesby's comments seem to miss the fact that the District Attorney has prosecuted more police officers than his past two predecessors combined," Kline said. "The District Attorney believes that everyone should be treated the same and held to the same standards regardless of if they are a police officer or not."

The police officer involved in the incident is currently on desk duty while Internal Affairs investigates her use of force in this incident. As video of the fight went viral, many have criticized the police officers's response to the girl.

But McNesby's anger was entirely directed at Williams, not his officer.

"First, there was the McCoy debacle in which Williams turned against the police and now this," McNesby said, referring to Williams' decision not to choose former Eagle LeSean McCoy over a nightclub brawl with three off-duty cops.

"It has been very disappointing over the past seven years watching a once promising District Attorney degenerate into a morally and ethically challenged sideline playboy," McNesby said.