The Pennsylvania SPCA removed nearly three-dozen animals living in what was described as filthy conditions in a Northampton County breeder's home.

Humane law officers took 24 dogs, seven cats and one African Grey parrot from the Stockertown home during the raid on Thursday, the PSPCA said.

The dogs included an English Bulldog, multiple Brussels Griffons, Pekinese, a Rat Terrier, a Pit Bull and multiple Chihuahuas.

Officers had executed a search warrant based on a tip that animals were “being kept in unsanitary conditions,” the PSPCA said on Friday, when it made the announcement.

Once inside, officers discovered urine-soaked floors and feces throughout the home, officials said. All the animals were brought back to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters for veterinary evaluations and medical treatment.

The owner, who was not identified, was described as a “backyard breeder.” The person surrendered ownership of the animals to the PSPCA, except for the parrot and two dogs.

Those animals will remain in the care of the PSPCA until the court case involving the owner is resolved. The other animals will be available for adoption after receiving any necessary treatment, officials said.

The case is still being investigated and the owner could face criminal charges.

Anyone with information about animal cruelty is asked to call the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team tip-line at (866) 601-SPCA.