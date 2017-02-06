We knew this time would come.

The Sixers have reportedly been talking to New Orleans about making a deal that would send former third round pick center Jahlil Okafor, 21, to the Pelicans.

The deal, according to The Veritcal's Adrian Wojnarowski could get done today, and would net Philly center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick. Other sources repeated the same information Monday afternoon and allude to the first rounder being a protected pick. Woj cites USA Today for breaking the news.

Woj also cited one small hang up — that New Orleans wants Philly to take on Omir Asik's $34.8 million contract. The Sixers have no interest in doing so, but a deal is still very possible.

Other contemplation suggests, as some recent rumors have inferred, that the Sixers might be trying to reacquire Jrue Holiday, the point guard they traded away just prior to the start of the Sam Hinkie era.

The trade could be finished as soon as Monday evening.