The Super Bowl has passed and so the vicious winter cuts every NFL team must make to wiggle open salary cap room will begin and continue — and the Eagles were among the first to make news.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Eagle Leodis McKelvin, 31, has been cut after one season with the team.

The cornerback was inked as a free agent last offseason and had two interceptions and 43 tackles during an overall dissapointing campaign for the Eagles' lackluster secondary — ranked last in all of football by Pro Football Focus.

McKelvin saves the Eagles just about $3.2 million in salary cap space. More cuts are expected soon, and Connor Barwin could be the next veteran let go.