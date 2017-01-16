Many pontificated that the Phillies would sign a moderately headline-worthy bat before spring training commences in February, and according to reports from MLB Network's Jon Morosi and CSNPhilly's Jim Salisbury, the Phils and former Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders will have a deal agreed on very soon.

Saunders is 30 and has spent eight major league seasons in Seattle and Toronto. He's never hit very well for average, topping out at .273 in 78 games back in 2014 but he is coming off a very productive year with the Jays. He is also a left-handed bat — something the Phils are suddenly short-handed in.

In 2016 Saunders had 490 at bats and hit .253 with 24 homers and 57 RBI. With the Phillies he projects to be a veteran fourth outfielder who likely could spend time starting — depending on what the Phillies do with the rest of their outfield.

Odubel Herrera (fresh off a big extension), Howie Kendrick and Roman Quinn could be the starting three though much could change during spring training.

Though the signing is not yet official it's been rumored for a few months and word could break of the details of the supposed contract soon. He made $2.9 million last year.