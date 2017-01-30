ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 5:17 pm

The Tin Angel in Old City to close its doors

  • A.D. Amorosi

But it's not goodbye forever.

From left: Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy, booking agent Larry Goldfarb and performer Citizen Cope on one of the last nights at the Old CIty club. 

From left: Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy, booking agent Larry Goldfarb and performer Citizen Cope on one of the last nights at the Old CIty club. 

Joe Carpino

Photo:

Last Thursday night — with a whiff of protest in the air from Donald Trump’s presidential visit to Philly — soulful folkie Citizen Cope performed yet another sold out show at Old City’s intimate Tin Angel. “One of five sold out shows for Cope — a dear friend of mine,” exclaims Tin Angel booker Larry Goldfarb. “Every show last week and this week is sold out; in minutes yet. Amazing.”

These sell outs are bittersweet affairs though to Cope (“This was the first venue in Philly where I had a warm response”), Goldfarb (who’s been at Tin Angel since its start 24-years-ago) and Donal McCoy, the Northern Ireland-born bartender who bought the 115-seat venue and its downstairs Serrano restaurant in 2005. After the last gig with quirky, one-time local rocker Ben Vaughn on Feb. 4, the Tin Angel in Old City will be no more as McCoy sold the two-story space to partners behind Northeast Philly’s El Balconcito with the intention of opening a Peruvian/Portuguese restaurant.

McCoy owns the bar-and-burger joint Sassafras on the same South Second Street block, so it’s not as if he’s abandoning Old City. “Tin Angel is gorgeous and we made it sound great thanks to the late George Pierson and Barb Adams, but it’s an 8-by-9-foot stage and only holds 115 people,” says McCoy, pragmatically. “I’m not killing Tin Angel. I’m looking to make it bigger without losing its small room intimacy and vibe.” With that, McCoy claims he has a location picked-out and ready-to-roar for Tin Angel 2.0. “Just slightly north of here. I’m sure I’ll open before 2017 ends,” he says. 

Vibe is crucial to Tin Angel in the opinion of McCoy and the likes of Citizen Cope, who played larger-sized venues in Philly before landing at the Old City acoustic salon. “There is warmth here; it’s in the walls,” said Cope. Vibe is what McCoy and Goldfarb hope is a moveable feast, when this room closes and the next, roomier Tin Angel opens with the ability to go after “larger acts” while still “nurturing the locals,” according to McCoy.

Ian McLagan of the Faces and the Rolling Stones, Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy and Jon Notarthomas at Tin Angel's after show party for McLagan in 2013

Ian McLagan of the Faces and the Rolling Stones, Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy and Jon Notarthomas at Tin Angel's after show party for McLagan in 2013

A.D. Amorosi

Photo:

Still, there is much to reminisce about when it comes to the 24-year-old legend of Tin Angel. The list of musical icons who graced its stage is long — living (Donovan, Robyn Hitchcock, Joe Ely) and deceased (Mose Allison, LaVern Baker, Jeff Buckley, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Laura Nyro, Kirsty MacColl and Richie Havens, whose face is painted onto its walls), and Goldfarb favorite Gil Scott-Heron. “I have a long history with Gil, going back to when I booked the Academy of Music, so I knew that he liked t get lost on Lehigh Avenue. The last time Gil did the Angel, we had to sweat it out as we didn’t hear from him at all. Yet, there he was two minutes-to-show time, hits the stage — better than ever.”

Goldfarb is an effortlessly intense storyteller who has tales of booking legends such as Nina Simone in to the old Chestnut Cabaret and Charles Mingus into the Walnut Street Theatre in the 1970s. “It’s been a long cool trip, and we’re still here, man.” Goldfarb though is equally reverential when discussing new-school folk acts he introduced to Tin Angel devotees (Patty Griffin, Steve Forbert, Valerie June) as well as locals like G. Love, Ben Arnold, John Legend, Melody Gardot and Amos Lee, all of whom hit the tiny Tin stage early in their careers.

“Once the Tin is gone, Philadelphia, the country’s fifth largest market, will no longer have an intimate, seated listening room — one where local can develop,” said Jesse Lundy, the Point Entertainment booker who, with holy folkie John Francis, hosts an evening of all-local talent at Tin Angel on Jan. 31. “Our event came out of my saying to Larry Goldfarb, 'I'm sure you could do a few nights of shows with all the local/regional musicians who'd want to play the stage one more time.' So he said, ‘Put it together.’ So we did.”

Whether it’s local, national or international acts, Donal McCoy is indeed bittersweet about leaving his Tin Angel in Old City behind. “Larry and I have pulled our collective hair out many times upstairs, and we’ve had lots of laughs, too,” said McCoy. “You can hear the music in these walls. Going forward, we just need bigger walls so that the acts make money and we can keep going. This Tin Angel was a little room that could. We can still be that. But I am going to miss this place something serious.”

Related Links

Stilt Girl hula-hooped on stilts at Old City Fest.13Photos

PHOTOS: Perfect fall weather brought thousands out for Old City Fest

Over 20,000 people came out yesterday for the second annual Old City Fest. The lively fall festival featured food, drink, arts and crafts vendors, tables of vintage goods, Historic Philadelphia storytellers, a stage with live music, fashion shows, and carnival attractions like stilt walkers and face painting. To show off the neighborhood, all of the vendors who participated were from or associated with Old City — but the crowds came from all over. Related: PHOTOS: The food, bands, crowds (and...
Manayunk Arts Festival, Old City Eats and more to do in PhillyNeighborhood guide: Old CityOld City Fest spotlights local boutiques and designers
MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield on finally being funny in 'The Space Between Us'

Poor Asa Butterfield: He’s never been allowed to be funny. The former child actor has done Holocaust dramas (“The Boy with the Striped Pajamas”). He’s played an orphan (“Hugo”) and a drug addict (“Ten Thousand Saints”). He was a young military leader (in space!) in “Ender’s Game.” But not till “The Space Between Us” did he get to clown around. “It was difficult to get my head into that state, where I think, ‘I don’t have to be too serious now,’” Butterfield tells us. “I can just do whatever and...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck on 'I Am Not Your Negro' and why we need James Baldwin

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...
From left: Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour were among the celebrities making political statements at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Should entertainers get political?

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, celebrities have stepped up the activism. At last night's SAG Awards, winners took the opportunity to renounce his recent immigration ban.  It kicked off with the night's first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who delivered a moving acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for “Veep."  “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France,” she said. “I’m an American patriot. And I love this country, and...
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...
One Way or Another

Watch obscure movies made by women of color at BAM

One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991 BAMcinematek Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 Of last year’s top 250 highest grossing films, only seven-percent were directed by women. That’s a two-percent decline from the year before. Female filmmakers have always had a hard time breaking into the business, to say nothing of women of color. RELATED: Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars Just look at the two dozen-or-so titles in BAM’s series “One Way or Another: Black...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...

Most Commented

From left: Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy, booking agent Larry Goldfarb and performer Citizen Cope on one of the last nights at the Old CIty club. 
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi could've been like Kanye West in a different world

Today 3:51 pm Isaac Mizrahi’s first love wasn’t fashion — it was singing. The Brooklyn-born designer of everything from red carpet couture to Target’s most coveted collaboration was already a star in the ‘70s, just not for his stitching. “I’m just a big ham, ever since I was a kid,” says Mizrahi, who at 8 started doing female impersonations in his driveway "for anybody who would listen. People used to beg me because I was great; I used to sound just like Judy Garland. “If the world were a different place, I...

Philadelphia

From left: Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy, booking agent Larry Goldfarb and performer Citizen Cope on one of the last nights at the Old CIty club. 

The Tin Angel in Old City to close its doors

Today 5:17 pm Last Thursday night — with a whiff of protest in the air from Donald Trump’s presidential visit to Philly — soulful folkie Citizen Cope performed yet another sold out show at Old City’s intimate Tin Angel. “One of five sold out shows for Cope — a dear friend of mine,” exclaims Tin Angel booker Larry Goldfarb. “Every show last week and this week is sold out; in minutes yet. Amazing.” These sell outs are bittersweet affairs though to Cope (“This was the first venue in Philly where I had a warm...

Boston

MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

Today 5:20 pm It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

READ TODAY'S PAPER

MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Events by Metro
Top Entertainment News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News