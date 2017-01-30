The Tin Angel in Old City to close its doors

Last Thursday night — with a whiff of protest in the air from Donald Trump’s presidential visit to Philly — soulful folkie Citizen Cope performed yet another sold out show at Old City’s intimate Tin Angel. “One of five sold out shows for Cope — a dear friend of mine,” exclaims Tin Angel booker Larry Goldfarb. “Every show last week and this week is sold out; in minutes yet. Amazing.”

These sell outs are bittersweet affairs though to Cope (“This was the first venue in Philly where I had a warm response”), Goldfarb (who’s been at Tin Angel since its start 24-years-ago) and Donal McCoy, the Northern Ireland-born bartender who bought the 115-seat venue and its downstairs Serrano restaurant in 2005. After the last gig with quirky, one-time local rocker Ben Vaughn on Feb. 4, the Tin Angel in Old City will be no more as McCoy sold the two-story space to partners behind Northeast Philly’s El Balconcito with the intention of opening a Peruvian/Portuguese restaurant.

McCoy owns the bar-and-burger joint Sassafras on the same South Second Street block, so it’s not as if he’s abandoning Old City. “Tin Angel is gorgeous and we made it sound great thanks to the late George Pierson and Barb Adams, but it’s an 8-by-9-foot stage and only holds 115 people,” says McCoy, pragmatically. “I’m not killing Tin Angel. I’m looking to make it bigger without losing its small room intimacy and vibe.” With that, McCoy claims he has a location picked-out and ready-to-roar for Tin Angel 2.0. “Just slightly north of here. I’m sure I’ll open before 2017 ends,” he says.

Vibe is crucial to Tin Angel in the opinion of McCoy and the likes of Citizen Cope, who played larger-sized venues in Philly before landing at the Old City acoustic salon. “There is warmth here; it’s in the walls,” said Cope. Vibe is what McCoy and Goldfarb hope is a moveable feast, when this room closes and the next, roomier Tin Angel opens with the ability to go after “larger acts” while still “nurturing the locals,” according to McCoy.