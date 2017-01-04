Forty-six people were injured when two SEPTA trolleys collided in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to officials, the Route 10 trolleys were traveling in the same direction when one rear-ended the other at North 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue at 1:30 p.m.

"Fortunately, at this time we are told that these are non life-threatening injuries," SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said. Some of the injured were taken to local hospitals. The trolley operators were among those hurt.

The trolleys were believed to have been traveling at low speeds. One of the trolleys had visible denting to its rear, and its bumper appeared to have fallen off.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.