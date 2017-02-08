Snow is on the way for Philadelphia and much of southeastern Pennsylvania beginning early Thursday, making the morning commute particularly treacherous, meteorologists said.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected fall, with accumulations beginning around 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will be in effect Thursday for southeastern Pennsylvania, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sleet and heavy snow expected, the weather service said. The snow should end before 9 p.m.

Rain will begin Wednesday night, after 10 p.m., then mix with snow into Thursday, making roads dangerous to drive. Motorists are advised to use caution or park the car and use public transportation. Wind gusts could top 40 mph on Thursday. The heavy snow could cause tree limbs to snap and weigh down power lines. Scattered power outages are possible.

Philadelphia officials said they are suspending trash pickup for Thursday to allow the streets to be plowed, 6ABC reported. Pickup will resume Friday, with potential delays.

The city will also activate its Code Blue, which allows people to remain indoors during the day and prohibits evictions or termination from emergency housing. Code Blue is activated when temperatures are expected to dip down near 20 degrees.

Philly temperatures will drop to the upper 20s early Thursday, then rise to 30 degrees during the day before falling again at night to a frigid 17.

The blast of winter is an unwelcome change from Wednesday's sunny skies and spring-like temperatures of around 65 degrees.

The sun will return on Friday, but the cold will remain. Temperatures will only reach 30 degrees, with winds of around 9 to 13 mph.

The weekend is shaping up to be a bit dreary, but much warmer.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees. Overnight rain is expected, continuing into Sunday. The mercury will top out at 50 degrees Sunday, with a chance of rain at night, and a low of 40.