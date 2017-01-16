The defending champs are back in familiar territory — at least according to one of the two leading college basketball polls — as Villanova's convincing wins over Big East foes St. John's and Xavier have them back at No. 1 in the AP poll.

It's far from unanimous though, as No. 2 ranked Kansas actually received more first place votes, 32, than Nova did, 28. But according to their math the Wildcats are just a hair better.

In the USA Today poll, the Jayhawks are on top with Villanova a close second. UCLA is in third in both polls.

Nova had held the spot prior consecutively since winning the 2016 National Championship and winning its first 14 games of the 2016-17 season before faltering in Butler a few weeks ago.

Villanova likely won't relinquish it's ranking this week as their upcoming games against Seton Hall and Providence should be easy victories for the 17-1 Cats.