If you plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia, the temperatures won’t be as frigid as those in New York, but you’ll still want to grab your hat and mittens.

Saturday will start out with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of around 41 degrees, according to AccuWeather. As the evening presses on, the temperature will drop to about 38 degrees, but will feel like 31.

No snow or rain is expected, but with the way 2016 has been going, you never do know what Mother Nature has up the sleeve of her party dress. A few flakes aren't out of the question, but no accumulation is anticipated.

If you’re hoping for a dose of vitamin D, the sun will be out and shining at 9 a.m., but by 4 p.m., the sun will have tucked itself behind the clouds and settled in for the night just before 5 p.m.

NBC10’s Glen Schwartz said not to expect the “quiet” weather of December to continue into January as patterns change and things get cold and wet. Rain is expected on Monday and chances for snow increase starting on Jan. 5.