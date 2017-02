The rumors will keep on churning in the NBA as the trade deadline approaches, as it always does, after the NBA All-Star break.

This year's deadline is on Thursday, Feburary 23 at 3 p.m. (EST).

Any and all trades must be submitted and approved by the NBA's league offices by that time. Among the teams expected to be active at the deadline are the Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Cavaliers, Pelicans, Kings, Suns and several others.

Check back to Metro's sports page for all the latest deadline rumors.