Where to brunch this weekend: Cozy winter vibes in Philly

Philly had its first snowfall of the season last night, putting everyone in the mood for winter magic. While you’re out exploring the city this weekend, there’s no need to spend a ton of time researching brunch options — we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for the warmth of a fireplace, rooftop views or a decadent plate of pancakes, one of these spots will fit the bill.

Square 1682

Saturdays and Sundays

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

121 S. 17th St.

square1682.com

The entire menu was recently revamped by new Executive Chef Bobby Surdam and brunch has a few must-try highlights like their pancakes (plain, banana, granola or blueberry) and the “Build Your Own Benny” option for your own custom eggs benedict. This pick is perfect if you’re strolling around the Rittenhouse this weekend and want to stay local.