Friday, January 06, 2017
Today 2:14 pm

Where to brunch this weekend: Cozy winter vibes in Philly

The chill in the air makes comfort food and cocktails a must.

Pancakes at Square 1682 

Stuart Goldenberg

Philly had its first snowfall of the season last night, putting everyone in the mood for winter magic. While you’re out exploring the city this weekend, there’s no need to spend a ton of time researching brunch options — we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for the warmth of a fireplace, rooftop views or a decadent plate of pancakes, one of these spots will fit the bill.

Square 1682
Saturdays and Sundays
7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
121 S. 17th St. 
square1682.com

The entire menu was recently revamped by new Executive Chef Bobby Surdam and brunch has a few must-try highlights like their pancakes (plain, banana, granola or blueberry) and the “Build Your Own Benny” option for your own custom eggs benedict. This pick is perfect if you’re strolling around the Rittenhouse this weekend and want to stay local.

Girls Brunch... and Pete!! 🍸 #happybirthdaykylie

A photo posted by 📽📺🎞🎥 (@brooklynbk) on

Devil’s Den
Saturdays and Sundays
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1148 S. 11th St. 
devilsdenphilly.com

Nothing says brunch like $3 Mimosas and $5 Beermosas, which are available at Passyunk Square pub Devil’s Den. If you’ve had a rough night, the Breakfast Bowl with tater tots, scrambled eggs and sausage gravy should replenish you, along with a seat by their toasty fireplace.

My favorite fireplace in the city! #burnbabyburn

A photo posted by Kylie Flett (@kylielee83) on

Sky Brunch
Sundays
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1717 Arch St. 
skybrunch.com

Fancy brunch with a view? Located on the 50th floor of 1717 Arch, this buffet-style affair is perfect for the group of friends who can’t agree on anything. For $50, everyone can eat as much as they want from the seven different buffet stations that include everything from sushi to omelettes to pastries. You even get one complimentary cocktail included. 

A lot like brunch #brunching #omelette #frenchtoast #philadelphia #anniversary #brunchwithaview #skybrunch

A photo posted by Gigee Buavirat (@gurliebelle) on

More about JENNIFER LOGUE

Hot Plate: Diver Scallops at Harp & Crown

Harp & Crown is a feast for the eyes as well as your taste buds. The romantic-meets-rustic space on Sansom Street opened in mid-October, and makes for the ultimate date spot, with its cozy plush seating and mood lighting. Being chronically single, however, I invited one of my favorite gal pals for a light dinner after work. Spending most of the day sitting behind a desk, I wanted something wholesome but nothing too heavy. That’s when I settled on the Diver Scallops. The dish was beautifully...
Eat Like an Insider: Simon Powles of Starr Catering Group4 fun and unusual classes to try in PhillyRyan Gosling thanks Debbie Reynolds in a touching speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival
Connor Cook and the Raiders will look to upset the Texans Saturday afternoon.

What time does Raiders - Texans NFL playoff game start? (TV, online streaming)

The Houston Texans will be the host of the first game of the NFL playoffs for the second straight year as the fifth-seeded Oakland Raiders will look to upend the AFC's No. 4 seed. Houston was embarrassed in last year's postseason opener as they fell, 30-0, to the Chiefs. The Raiders, meanwhile, will be playing their first playoff game since 2002. Kickoff for Houston - Oakland is set for 4:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The game will be broadcast on TV on ABC/ESPN. The game can be streamed...
Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers will square off one more time in the postseason this coming Sunday.

Kristian Dyer's 3 things to watch for: Giants head to Lambeau in playoffs yet again

It certainly hasn’t been easy but the New York Giants are back in the playoffs, ending a four year postseason drought. Now on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers (4:40 p.m., FOX), the Giants potential run to the Super Bowl again goes through Lambeau. The Giants' last two Super Bowl trips both included wins at the Packers, a mental edge for a team that has been hot since November. Green Bay comes in on their own hot streak, winners of six straight games with an offense that is really clicking in...
Hosts Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski and Ben Kissel

Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss

The world is weird. People do weird things, they say weirder ones and often believe the absolute weirdest. Comedians Marcus Parks, Ben Kissel and Henry Zebrowski like weird, and on their show, Last Podcast on the Left, they explore the weirdest stories of true crime, cult history and reported conspiracy theories, daring listeners to join them in laughing at the darker side of humanity. Thanks as much to its detailed investigations as its punchy repartee, the podcast has become a hit and now in...
Song to Song

Terrence Malick's 'Song to Song' to kick off the SXSW Film Festival

Life moves pretty fast, if you’re talking Terrence Malick. Just a few days ago it was announced the legendary filmmaker’s latest film, which he’d called “Weightless” as if to taunt his detractors, was now called “Song to Song.” Now it’s opening Austin’s South by Southwest Film Festival in March. Perhaps you’re old enough to remember when there wasn’t any Terrence Malick news, because he wasn’t making any new films between 1978’s “Days of Heaven” and 1998’s “The Thin Red Line.” Now we have two...
Learn to really take pictures this year at Brooklyn Brainery's Photography 101 class. 

3 new classes for the new year

Ah, the new year, that time when we feel anything is possible. While you’re high on that new year, new you optimism, here are three upcoming classes in New York City that will help you pick up a new skill and keep that momentum going through the winter. Photography 101  Brooklyn Brainery Mondays Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13 6:00-8:00 p.m. $85 brooklynbrainery.com Make 2017 the year you graduate from iPhone selfies to DSLR portraits. At Prospect Heights’ continuing education hub, this three-session...
Fellini Roma

On Fellini's 'Roma' and falling in, out and sorta back in love with a master

‘Roma’ Criterion Collection $39.95 Love fades, as the elderly rando trudging groceries through the New York streets says to Alvy Singer in “Annie Hall.” Woody Allen’s a good person to rope into a discussion of Federico Fellini. Woody made one full-on homage to Il Maestro (“Stardust Memories,” his stab at an “8½”), and in "AH" he lets Alvy famously fantasize about bringing the pain to an obnoxious move line droog who dared speak ill of his post-“La Strada” CV. Well, time destroys everything, and...
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid challenges Boston's Jaylen Brown at the rim in pre-season action from Oct. 5.

Celtics with extremely intriguing weekend ahead

There’s no reason why the Celtics shouldn’t sweep their rare Friday-Saturday home slate this weekend as they’ll be facing two of the worst teams in pro basketball. Philadelphia, which owns a 9-24 record, will be at the Garden Friday (7:30 p.m., CSNNE) and New Orleans, which owns a 14-22 record, will be in the house on Saturday (7:30 p.m., CSNNE). Despite the less-than-stellar competition, there are several interesting players and storylines to watch this weekend.   Joel Embiid Celtics fans will...
Fugitive accused of military gun heist caught in Massachusetts

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police captured on Thursday a Massachusetts man who escaped from a Rhode Island jail where he was awaiting trial on charges of stealing weapons from a U.S. Army Reserve facility. James Morales, 35, escaped from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Rhode Island on Saturday, prompting a manhunt that spanned both states. Police located him when a man matching his description robbed a bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, on Thursday morning. After an...

AB InBev and Keurig to develop alcoholic drinks dispenser for the home
Connor Cook and the Raiders will look to upset the Texans Saturday afternoon.

What time does Raiders - Texans NFL playoff game start? (TV, online streaming)

Today 1:36 pm The Houston Texans will be the host of the first game of the NFL playoffs for the second straight year as the fifth-seeded Oakland Raiders will look to upend the AFC's No. 4 seed. Houston was embarrassed in last year's postseason opener as they fell, 30-0, to the Chiefs. The Raiders, meanwhile, will be playing their first playoff game since 2002. Kickoff for Houston - Oakland is set for 4:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The game will be broadcast on TV on ABC/ESPN. The game can be streamed...

A dusting of snow remained on the streets Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

After the first round of snow, another is expected in Philadelphia on Saturday

Today 1:17 pm Philadelphia woke up to a few inches of snow on the ground Friday morning, and another round is expected early Saturday, meteorologists said. Flakes began falling after 9 p.m. Thursday, with an estimated 2 to 3 inches falling citywide. It tapered off and quickly began melting, though roads and sidewalks remained slippery for the morning commute. The Streets Department dispatched trucks with sand and deicing liquid to clear main city roadways, and urged drivers to exercise caution throughout...

Keolis currently operates the MBTA's commuter rail service.

MBTA looks for new commuter rail operator amid systemwide service concerns

Today 12:35 pm Keolis, the company that manages the state's commuter rail service, didn't have many fans after the winter of 2015, when severe snow and weather led to massive delays in Boston and throughout the system. Things haven't gotten much better, and on Thursday, transportation officals said that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration did not intend to renew the contract with the operator, which is set to expire in June 2022. Keolis Commuter Services has been working with the MBTA since 2014, the last...
