Classic rock station 102.9 WMGK has announced that they’ll be hosting the first annual Locals Only Beerfest on Saturday, April 22. Held at the Independence Seaport Museum, the event will feature beer from Pennsylvania and New Jersey only.

Participating breweries include: Conshohocken Brewing Co., Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Crooked Eye, Dock Street Brewing, Double Nickel Brewing Co., Doylestown Brewing Co., Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Free Will, Kennett Brewing, Lancaster Brewing, Levante Brewing, Naked Brewing, Neshaminy Creek, Philadelphia Brewing Co., Riverhorse Brewing Co., Saint Benjamin Brewing Co., Ship Bottom, Sly Fox, Sterling Pig, Stickman Brewing, Victory, Weyerbacher, Yards Brewing Co. and Yuengling.

To add a soundtrack to the day’s festivities, WMGK DJs John DeBella, Debbi Calton, Andre Gardner and Ray Koob will perform.

All ticket purchasers will even get free admission to the museum which can be used that day or at a later date.

Tickets are now on sale here.

If you go:

Locals Only Beerfest

Saturday, April 22

1-5 p.m.

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

$20- $45

wmgk.com