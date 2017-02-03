Whether you want to stay inspired by their creativity or sense of style, or admire their courage for being true to themselveves, here are 25 transgender models you should know and follow on
Instagram. 1. Shay Neary
Shay Neary is the first plus-sized transgender model to be featured in major fashion campaigns.
2. Isis King
Isis King is a fashion model and designer and she is best known for her appearance on season 11 of "America's Next Top Model"
3. Lea T
Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.
4. Ines Rau
Ines Rau is a 25 year-old transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.
5. Ayadian Dowling
Ayadian Dowling is a transgender model, bodybuilder, vlogger and activist. He became the first transgender model to land the cover of Men's Health magazine.
6. Arisce Wanzer
Model and cast member of "Strut" on the Oxygen network.
7. Andreja Pejic
Bought new jeans
A photo posted by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on
Jan 24, 2017 at 9:12am PST
Andreja Pejic is a Bosnian model who is best known for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and DKNY.
8. Geena Rocero
Geena Rocero is a model, transgender advocate, TED speaker from New York City. She has over 28,000 followers on Instagram.
9. Carmen Carrera
She's so '90s 👌🏻
A photo posted by Carmen Carrera | Model•Actress (@carmen_carrera) on
Nov 5, 2016 at 2:37pm PDT
Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.
10. Jenna Talackova
Jenna Talackova is a 28-year-old Canadian model and television personality.
11. Hari Nef
Hari Nef is a model and actress who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known as the first transgender model to be signed to IMG Worldwide modeling agency.
12. Valentijn Hingh
Valentijn is a transgender Dutch model who has been featured in H&M campaigns.
13. Treechada Petcharat
Treechada Petcharat - who is widely known as Nong Poy - is a transgender model in Thailand.
14. Juliana Huxtable
Juliana Huxtable is a model, DJ, and artist from New York City.
15. Valentina Sampaio
Valentina Sampaio is a 19-year-old trans model who was featured on the cover of Vogue Brazil in October 2016.
16. Amanda Lepore
Amanda Lepore is a model, socialite, singer, and performance artist.
17. Ben Melzer
Ben Melzer is a trans fitness model.
18. Laith Ashley
Laith Ashley is a male transgender model who got his modeling break when he was featured in Barney's New York ads.
19. Sophia Lamar
Sophia Lamar is a former Club Kid model and actress from New York City.
20. Sarina Thai
Sarina Thai is a transgender model from Thailand.
21. Ren Spriggs
Ren Spriggs is a trans model based out of West Hollywood. She is currently signed with Slay Model Management and has appeared on Oxygen's "Strut."
22. Vikki Le
Vikki Le is a trans model, activist, and writer based in New York City.
23. Alicia Pietá
Alicia Pietá is a Brazilian model, makeup artist, and actress.
24. Tiq Milan
Tiq Milan is a model, activist, writer, poet and speaker.
25. Evalyn Jake
Evalyn is a 19-year-old model who is currently signed with Trans Models NYC and Oh My Management.