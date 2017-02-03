Whether you want to stay inspired by their creativity or sense of style, or admire their courage for being true to themselveves, here are 25 transgender models you should know and follow on Instagram .

1. Shay Neary

Shay Neary is the first plus-sized transgender model to be featured in major fashion campaigns.

2. Isis King

Isis King is a fashion model and designer and she is best known for her appearance on season 11 of "America's Next Top Model"

3. Lea T

@glamouritalia #giovannigastel Hair @marcominunnohair makeup @silviadellorto A photo posted by leacerezo (@leacerezo) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.

4. Ines Rau

A photo posted by INES RAU (@supa_ines) on May 1, 2016 at 5:10am PDT

Ines Rau is a 25 year-old transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.

5. Ayadian Dowling

6. Arisce Wanzer

7. Andreja Pejic

Bought new jeans A photo posted by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:12am PST

8. Geena Rocero

now serving coconut 🌴 #taophilippines #kudkodpamore A photo posted by geenarocero (@geenarocero) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

9. Carmen Carrera

She's so '90s 👌🏻 A photo posted by Carmen Carrera | Model•Actress (@carmen_carrera) on Nov 5, 2016 at 2:37pm PDT

10. Jenna Talackova

Rise and grind my loves! #BTS Photographer: @solmazsaberi Hair: @_ep_ Makeup : @bookjanelle @lionessebeauty A photo posted by 婕娜 (@jentalackova) on Aug 24, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

11. Hari Nef

[chopped and screwed remix of gilmore girls theme song plays quietly throughout the caboose] A photo posted by Hari Nef (@harinef) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:46am PST

12. Valentijn Hingh

And I'm off to Paris again! With last week's show for @peetdullaert still on my mind 💭❤️ #paris #fashionweek #ss16 A photo posted by Valentijn De Hingh (@valentijndehingh) on Oct 5, 2015 at 6:57am PDT

13. Treechada Petcharat

@calistaboutique 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for the special tailor bridesmaids dress. A photo posted by poydtreechada (@poydtreechada) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

14. Juliana Huxtable

A photo posted by LA MUÑECA / AREOLA GRANDE (@julianahuxtable) on Dec 9, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

15. Valentina Sampaio

16. Amanda Lepore

Visit me Thursday at THE BOX❗️💋❤️💄 #amandalepore #glamourgirl @theboxnyc @jstn_angel #crazyshows #darkdecadence #cocktails #LQQKS. Photo by @ohbabygurl A photo posted by Amanda Lepore (@amandalepore) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:13pm PST

17. Ben Melzer

18. Laith Ashley

1, 2, 3, and pose. 😜 #bodyparty #fit #fitness #eyecandy A photo posted by Laith Ashley [De La Cruz]🇩🇴 (@laith_ashley) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

19. Sophia Lamar

Ready for Fall. 📸 @lucascastropardo A photo posted by Sophia Lamar (@sophialamarnyc) on Sep 5, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

20. Sarina Thai

21. Ren Spriggs

Also got to walk in New York Fashion week whee A photo posted by Ren Spriggs (@renbeep) on Sep 17, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

22. Vikki Le

Blue hair #Best9of2016 A photo posted by ✨VIKKI LE✨ (@iamvikkile) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:19am PST

23. Alicia Pietá

24. Tiq Milan

25. Evalyn Jake

Ayadian Dowling is a transgender model, bodybuilder, vlogger and activist. He became the first transgender model to land the cover of Men's Health magazine.Model and cast member of "Strut" on the Oxygen network.Andreja Pejic is a Bosnian model who is best known for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and DKNY.Geena Rocero is a model, transgender advocate, TED speaker from New York City. She has over 28,000 followers on Instagram.Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.Jenna Talackova is a 28-year-old Canadian model and television personality.Hari Nef is a model and actress who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known as the first transgender model to be signed to IMG Worldwide modeling agency.Valentijn is a transgender Dutch model who has been featured in H&M campaigns.Treechada Petcharat - who is widely known as Nong Poy - is a transgender model in Thailand.Juliana Huxtable is a model, DJ, and artist from New York City.Valentina Sampaio is a 19-year-old trans model who was featured on the cover of Vogue Brazil in October 2016.Amanda Lepore is a model, socialite, singer, and performance artist.Ben Melzer is a trans fitness model.Laith Ashley is a male transgender model who got his modeling break when he was featured in Barney's New York ads.Sophia Lamar is a former Club Kid model and actress from New York City.Sarina Thai is a transgender model from Thailand.Ren Spriggs is a trans model based out of West Hollywood. She is currently signed with Slay Model Management and has appeared on Oxygen's "Strut."Vikki Le is a trans model, activist, and writer based in New York City.Alicia Pietá is a Brazilian model, makeup artist, and actress.Tiq Milan is a model, activist, writer, poet and speaker.Evalyn is a 19-year-old model who is currently signed with Trans Models NYC and Oh My Management.