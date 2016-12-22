Statie isn't your average elf on a shelf, so to speak.

For one, Statie has a job to do. He's the official elf of the Massachusetts State Police for the month of December and he's helping keep an extra eye on residents.

RELATED: Mass. State Police introduces 'Statie,' its own version of Elf on a Shelf

Click through the photos to check out some of Statie's many assignments so far this month.

Troopers encouraged the public to watch Statie in action this month on the department's Instagram account @massstatepolice.