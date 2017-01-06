The Houston Texans will be the host of the first game of the NFL playoffs for the second straight year as the fifth-seeded Oakland Raiders will look to upend the AFC's No. 4 seed. Houston was embarrassed in last year's postseason opener as they fell, 30-0, to the Chiefs. The Raiders, meanwhile, will be playing their first playoff game since 2002. Kickoff for Houston - Oakland is set for 4:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The game will be broadcast on TV on ABC/ESPN. The game can be streamed...