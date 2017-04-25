14 AGs urge Trump to maintain US commitment to Paris Climate Agreement

Fourteen attorney generals are urging President Trump and his administration to rethink taking the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The attorney generals — from Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and American Samoa — made their plea to Trump in a letter on Tuesday.

Their letter came just days after thousands participated in March for Science rallies across the globe to both defend science and call for action on climate change.

The rallies also served as a response to the executive order Trump signed on March 28 that not only unraveled regulations his predecessor Barack Obama put into place to protect the environment, promote clean energy and more, but also indicated that he is mulling taking the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement was signed by representatives from nearly 200 countries on Earth Day 2016, and as of this month, 143 countries have ratified it.

The letter started by acknowledging the 47th anniversary of Earth Day, which was Saturday.

“We confront threats to our planet greater than ever envisioned by those who sounded the alarm almost half a century ago,” the AGs wrote. “Climate change, if left unchecked, will lead to global environmental dislocation and disaster on a scale we likely cannot imagine.”

But thanks partly to the Paris Climate Agreement, “we have reason to be hopeful,” they said, because the agreement “has the potential to achieve a reversal of our current trajectory.”

The attorney generals want Trump to “maintain and reconfirm” U.S. commitment to the agreement as climate change is “a problem threatening the well-being of everyone on Earth.”

Without mentioning Obama’s name, the officials said the U.S. showed “exemplary leadership” to secure the global arrangement and we “should continue to lead by fulfilling its promise.”

The letter pointed out was that climate change would threaten national security, the economy, the nation’s business community and American people, all issues that were and have been cornerstones of Trump’s rhetoric both during his campaign and since he’s taken office.

“We owe to future generations our fidelity to that foresight and long-term commitment. We ask, in what will require strong and sustained leadership, that you reaffirm the United States’ pledge to fulfill its responsibilities under the Paris Agreement,” the letter concluded. “The well-being of our planet, the ability of our United States to continue to thrive and make progress, and the future of our children and grandchildren depend upon it.”

Trump is expected to sign executive orders that would build on previous orders that made way for “job-creating pipelines, innovations in energy production” and review “overly restrictive”offshore drilling regulations, an anonymous official told Reuters.

They are also expected to address the 1906 Antiquities Act, which allows presidents to protect federal land and water areas as national monuments to protect them from development, mining and drilling.

Trump has said that past administrations “overused” the act; Obama designated more than 1.6 million acres, the most by any president, in Utah and Nevada.

