GOP Rep. proposes bill to kill Mueller investigation after 6 months

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has proposed an amendment to a government spending package that would "severely curtail" Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Trump or his associates colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election, Politico reports.

The amendment would kill funding for Mueller's probe six months after its passage. It would also prevent Mueller from investigating any of Trump's dealings before June 2015, the launch of Trump's presidential campaign.

Yesterday, NBC News reported that Trump signed a letter of intent to develop Trump Tower Moscow five months after he began his campaign.

DeSantis said that Mueller's appointment "didn't identify a crime to be investigated and practically invites a fishing expedition. He continued: "Congress should use its spending power to clarify the scope and limit the duration of this investigation. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has said that the DOJ doesn't conduct fishing expeditions; the corollary to this admonition should be that Congress will not fund a fishing expedition."

Several Democrats have floated amendments that would protect the Mueller investigation. Rep. Nita Lowey (R-NY) proposed an amendment that would prevent the Justice Department from interfering in Mueller's work.

The House is scheduled to take up the bill when it returns from August recess next week.

Several Republicans voiced support for Mueller when rumors swirled that Trump would soon make moves to fire him. "I think the best advice is to let Robert Mueller do his job," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in June.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went further, saying "there will be holy hell to pay" if Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which is widely seen as a first step toward firing Mueller.