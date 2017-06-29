Home
 
Chrissy Teigen tells President Trump what we are all thinking

He probably won't listen though.
By
Erin Tiernan
 Published : June 29, 2017
Chrissy Teigen Helps Fan
Chrissy Teigen tells President Trump like it is. Photo: Getty Images

Thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for telling President Donald Trump what has been on all of our minds lately: Grow. The f---k. Up.

Both larger-than-life personalities are known for not holding back on Twitter, though Teigen is someone we’re more likely to get behind.

When the president took to Twitter Wednesday, as he so often does, to (once again) throw some shade at the New York Times and proclaim his disdain for mainstream media, Teigen had a few choice words.

The President, who was upset about the “failing” — his words, not ours — New York Times coverage of his administration, used his favorite social media platform to to call out what he said was a “fake news” story.

“The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Trump got plenty of replies, but Teigen’s wise words shone through.

“You are 71 f—king years old,” the Sports Illustrated model and “Lip Sync Battle” host said. “Grow. The f—k. Up.”

Again, thank you, Chrissy Teigen.

The words earned her plenty of praise from her admiring fans.

“I like how you think!” Twitter user @Kimylndy said.

“This made my day. Amen sister!!!” tweeted @rach346

“Keep using your power for good Chrissy! We love you!” @karentrue26 tweeted.

“I seriously <3 you! I want you at all my cocktail parties! You have no filter and I respect that!” tweeted @bentley1219.

There were also a few choice gifs, of course.

Here are a couple of our favorites:

There were a couple people spewing negativity because, after all, this is Twitter.

“Your (sic) a lady. speak like one,” @PinkSweetBear tweeted.

“Clean your language up when talking to Our President. Grow up,” @ellenw48 tweeted.

And for the two who couldn’t keep their mouths shut? Ms. Teigen had but two words for them: “Unf—king follow.”
 

 

Tags:Chrissy TeigenDonald TrumpTwitter
