Chrissy Teigen tells President Trump what we are all thinking

Thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for telling President Donald Trump what has been on all of our minds lately: Grow. The f---k. Up.

Both larger-than-life personalities are known for not holding back on Twitter, though Teigen is someone we’re more likely to get behind.

When the president took to Twitter Wednesday, as he so often does, to (once again) throw some shade at the New York Times and proclaim his disdain for mainstream media, Teigen had a few choice words.

The President, who was upset about the “failing” — his words, not ours — New York Times coverage of his administration, used his favorite social media platform to to call out what he said was a “fake news” story.

“The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Trump got plenty of replies, but Teigen’s wise words shone through.

“You are 71 f—king years old,” the Sports Illustrated model and “Lip Sync Battle” host said. “Grow. The f—k. Up.”

You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The fuck. Up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2017

Again, thank you, Chrissy Teigen.

The words earned her plenty of praise from her admiring fans.

“I like how you think!” Twitter user @Kimylndy said.

I like how you think! — Kimberly Stephens (@KimbyIndy) June 29, 2017

“This made my day. Amen sister!!!” tweeted @rach346

@chrissyteigen this made my day. Amen sister!!! — Rachel (@rach346) June 29, 2017

“Keep using your power for good Chrissy! We love you!” @karentrue26 tweeted.

Keep using your power for good Chrissy! We love you! — Karen True (@karentrue26) June 29, 2017

“I seriously <3 you! I want you at all my cocktail parties! You have no filter and I respect that!” tweeted @bentley1219.

I seriously ❤️ you! I want you at all my cocktail parties! You have no filter and I respect that! 🙌🏼 — Christine (@bentley1219) June 29, 2017

There were also a few choice gifs, of course.

Here are a couple of our favorites:

HE'S ALSO ......

UNDER INVESTIGATION ....

WHO'S THE "LOSER" NOW MR. PRESIDENT 😜

GROW UP ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/Nu5Uq4leDD — Corey B. (@Coreybez1) June 29, 2017

There were a couple people spewing negativity because, after all, this is Twitter.

“Your (sic) a lady. speak like one,” @PinkSweetBear tweeted.

your a lady. speak like one — GrizzlyBear (@PinkSweetBear) June 28, 2017

“Clean your language up when talking to Our President. Grow up,” @ellenw48 tweeted.

Clean your language up when talking to Our President. Grow up — Ellen Williams (@Ellenw48) June 29, 2017

And for the two who couldn’t keep their mouths shut? Ms. Teigen had but two words for them: “Unf—king follow.”

