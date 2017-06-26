One Trump was conspicuously missing from the Congressional Picnic

It was Donald Trump and Melania’s first time hosting the Congressional Picnic last Thursday, and there were smiles all around, beer carried in by Sean Spicer and, oh yeah, another Ivanka Trump dress controversy.

Despite the Twitter takedown that happened to the older first daughter after the event and President Trump’s tribute to recovering Rep. Steve Scalise, the night was not without its lighter moments. The South Lawn of the White House was decorated to evoke Central Park in celebration of the New Yorkers who now call the political hot spot home, including a gorgeous carousel that glowed when the sun started to set. Photos from the event captured touching moments between Ivanka Trump and her daughter, rare instances of PDA between Donald Trump and Melania and even Jared Kushner appearing to use his oft-ignored vocal cords.

President Trump’s remarks included what would have been an uplifting sentiment about unity in anticipation of the following night’s annual congressional charity baseball game if it weren’t for the rancor he spilled on Twitter just hours before. The president expressed hope that the unity displayed could “maybe continue to grow and thrive between Republicans and Democrats,” just hours after stirring the pot with references to Nancy Pelosi and “Cryin’ Chuck” Schumer and playing hot potato with the Obama administration over Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump might have successfully encouraged those attending the congressional picnic to "enjoy the comfort of our loved ones” but fell a bit short in modelling behavior that illustrates continuing “to do the people's bidding and create the optimistic future our citizens so richly deserve."

Either way, for one night, affection was in abundance. Babies were kissed, kids were playing with their parents and even Sean Spicer was smiling from ear to ear. Click through the gallery above to see highlights from the “Picnic in the Park” from the White House.

Oh, and if you’re wondering, our favorite phantom Trump, Tiffany, was off in Berlin instead at the executive estate with the rest of her family: