Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

President Trump

Trump Jr. to testify in Senate, Manafort lawyer subpoenaed: CNN

NN said Maloni and a spokesman for Mueller declined comment.
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has agreed to testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it looks into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, CNN reported on Tuesday, weeks after he was invited to testify in public at a hearing in July.

Spokesmen and spokeswomen for the committee's leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

CNN also reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued subpoenas to Melissa Laurenza, an attorney with the Akin Gump law firm, who formerly represented Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and to Jason Maloni, a Manafort spokesman.

CNN said Maloni and a spokesman for Mueller declined comment and that Laurenza referred questions to a spokesman who did not immediately comment.

RelatedArticles
Transgender members in U.S. military may serve until study completed: Mattis 08/29/17
Let's just face it as a nation -- POTUS is a size queen 08/29/17

Russia has loomed large over the first six months of the Trump presidency. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia worked to tilt last year's presidential election in Trump's favor. Mueller, who was appointed special counsel in May, is leading the investigation, which also examines potential collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia.

Several congressional committees are also looking into the matter.

Moscow denies any meddling. Trump denies any collusion by his campaign, while regularly denouncing the investigations as political witch hunts.

By
Reuters Politics News
 Published : August 29, 2017
Tags:Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr.Russia investigationPaul Manafort
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News
 
Trending