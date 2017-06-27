Donald Trump's Time cover is #FakeNews

President Trump has called CNN and other media outlets purveyors of “fake news,” but there is actual fake news right under his nose.

A framed copy of Time Magazine featuring the visage of Donald Trump hangs in at least five of his golf clubs, including clubs in South Florida and Scotland, the Washington Post reported.

“Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” the big headline reads. Above Time’s nameplate appears “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!”

All caps. Impressive.

For club members lunching or golfers golfing, the cover screams Trump’s importance, even when he was just a billionaire reality TV star.

In Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the framed cover hangs opposite a framed cover of Newsweek with the president’s mug on it and over what appears to be a framed page from Variety.

Here’s the problem: The Time cover is a fake.

Just as your friends might have their photo on a (fake) cover of Sports Illustrated, someone seems to have had fun with Photoshop.

Amazing. A Time magazine with Trump on the cover hangs in his golf clubs. One problem -- it’s fake. https://t.co/2PnEFQSXWV via @Fahrenthold pic.twitter.com/I7B7fPIvxY — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 27, 2017

Fake it 'til you make it, right?

According to WaPo:

There was no March 1, 2009, issue of Time Magazine. And there was no issue at all in 2009 that had Trump on the cover. In fact, the cover on display at Trump’s clubs, observed recently by a reporter visiting one of the properties, contains several small but telling mistakes. Its red border is skinnier than that of a genuine Time cover, and, unlike the real thing, there is no thin white border next to the red. The Trump cover’s secondary headlines are stacked on the right side — on a real Time cover, they would go across the top.

The extra exclamation point also gives it away. “Time headlines don’t yell,” according to WaPo.

“I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,” Kerri Chyka, a spokeswoman for Time Inc., wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

Another mag in the Time family, Sports Illustrated, threw a bit of shade POTUS’s way.

“Put yourself on the cover of SI. We won't tell anyone it's fake 😉,” the sports magazine tweeted.

Put yourself on the cover of SI. We won't tell anyone it's fake 😉pic.twitter.com/XkPt9jkylH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

David Fahrenthold, a reporter for WaPo and CNN contributor, tweeted an update.

“@time first told me they hadn't asked @realDonaldTrump to take fake covers down. Then they did,” Fahrenthold tweeted.

Guess you might say it's......................

.........

.....

......................

..........@Time to redecorate https://t.co/Kh9b1NgbwQ — Mark Berman (@markberman) June 27, 2017

Is this "sad!" or a joke the Trump camp was in on?

Fahrenthold tweeted that he is waiting for Team Trump to respond to questions, including "Was anyone at the Trump Organization aware that this cover was a fake, before today?"

Want your very own Time or Sports Illustrated cover? Get a Photoshop tutorial here.