'Game of Thrones' creator compares Donald Trump to King Joffrey

President Trump is winding up what is widely considered to be an unfortunate foreign trip. He started three games of Handshake War and lost. He forgot Israel was in the Middle East. At the NATO conference, fellow heads of state were seen smirking, laughing and looking at their shoes while he spoke. He was caught on video pushing the prime minister of Montenegro like a fat third-grader in a cafeteria line.

The week concluded with a damning metaphor from the greatest pop-cultural voice of the moment. George R.R. Martin, creator of 'Game of Thrones', compared Trump to his infamous sadistic, bratty, distinctively complexioned boy king.

"I think Joffrey is now the king in America," Martin told "Esquire." "And he's grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was 13 in the books."

Joffrey, of course, famously lacks self control, takes no responsibility for his actions and exults in forcing people to fight to the death.

Martin has apparently warmed ever-so-slightly: Previously, he tweeted that "Joffrey is a better leader than Donald Trump."

In the same interview, "Thrones" star Kit Harington weighed in: "Mr. Donald Trump—I wouldn't call him President, I'll call him Mister. I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist."

This was not the first time this week that Trump ran afoul of a legendary fantasy author. After video of Trump shoving Montenegro prime minister Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group photo, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling tweeted, "You tiny, tiny, tiny little man."