Trump slams 'Morning Joe' hosts on Twitter, who hit back with 'little hands' insult

After President Donald Trump mocked MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Thursday morning, Brzezinski fired back with a “little hands” tweet of her own.

The president bashed Brzezinski, saying she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw her at his Mar-a-Lago resort last year.

"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump tweeted just before 9 a.m.

To which Brzezinski simply tweeted a picture of the back of a Cheerios cereal box that said, “Made for little hands.”

Trump’s adversaries have long focused on the size of his hands as a way to get under his skin. The insult reportedly dates back to Spy magazine editor Graydon Carter’s frequent references to Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the 1980s. The insults have earned Carter a lifetime of letters from Trump in which he sends pictures of himself with circles around his hands.

In a statement, NBC denounced the president’s remarks.

“It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

A top NBC spokesman said via Twitter, “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘It is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.’”

Shortly before Trump’s attack on the morning show’s hosts, they earned some vitriol from another White House insider, media director Dan Scavino.

"#DumbAsARockMika and lover #JealousJoe are lost, confused & saddened since @POTUS @realDonaldTrump stopped returning their calls!" Scavino wrote on Twitter. "Unhinged."

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, and co-host Brzezinski at one time were accused of being too cozy with the Trump campaign ahead of the presidential primary, according to The Hill, but that relationship deteriorated, and Trump has frequently publicly feuded with the pair since taking office.