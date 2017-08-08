What you need to know about Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman

Kayleigh McEnany got her start on former Gov. Huckabee's Fox show. Photo: Flickr/gageskidmore

Kayleigh McEnany, a former President Trump surrogate who turned CNN commentator, returned to papa and is adding to the administration’s burgeoning Trump TV machine, which some have called state-sponsored propaganda.

Like Eric Trump’s wife Lara, McEnany plans to deliver “real news” about Team Trump via the president’s Facebook page, which the administration has been using to boast about accomplishments.

Who is Kayleigh McEnany?

Kayleigh McEnany’s education.

Born on April 18, 1988 in Tampa, Florida, McEnany graduated from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service with a BSFS in International Politics, according to the “About Me” on her website. She also studied politics and international relations at Oxford University, St. Edmund Hall.

She interned in the Bush White House, Office of Media Affairs, and served as an intern for Congressman Adam Putnam, Tom Gallagher for Governor and Bush-Cheney 2004.

Kayleigh McEnany and CNN.

McEnany began as a paid contributor to CNN in 2016; she previously appeared on ABC’s “The View” and Fox and contributed to various publications such as The Daily Caller, The Blaze, Newsmax, PJ Media and The International Business Times.

She began her career in television as a producer for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's Fox News program.

Kayleigh McEnany thinks there just isn’t enough positive news about Trump.

McEnany’s pro-Trump video segment debuted on Trump’s official Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 6, in a move some compare to state-run propaganda in Russia and North Korea.

"Thank you for joining us as we provide the news of the week from Trump Tower here in New York," McEnany said at the top of the less than two-minute segment, called "News of the Week.”

McEnany’s former CNN colleague Jake Tapper called her Trump TV broadcast neither real nor news.

"Emperically, there's nothing journalistic about a political organization that exists to support a politician cheering on that politician," Tapper said. "It's not real, and it's not news, and it's definitely not real news."

.@jaketapper: Almost every single time the President has used the term “fake news,” the news has been accurate https://t.co/0vxW7s2rrx — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 7, 2017

"Not all news has to be negative towards Trump to be classified as real news....they just seem to take issue with the facts that are positive," McEnany responded, according to Fox News Radio. "This newscast I did was showing the positive side of the Trump administration - something that you will never find in the mainstream media."

Kayleigh McEnany is the new RNC spokeswoman.

Kayleigh McEnany, a familiar face on TV nightly defending Trump and his actions during his campaign, left CNN for the RNC.

"I am excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country,” McEnany said, according to The Hill, where she is a former contributor.

“I’m eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country.”

"Kayleigh will be an integral part of our Party’s ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in an RNC statement.

“Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018.”

Kayleigh McEnany had a double mastectomy.

Like Angelina Jolie who proactively had surgery to avoid potential cancer, McEnany carries a mutated BRCA1 gene and underwent a double mastectomy in 2011.

In 2016, conservative radio host Dana Loesch mocked McEnany’s breast size on her radio show.

“Babycakes,” Loesch said, according to The Washington Times, “this [election is] more than going on television and flashing them pearly whites and your flat-chested, red-dressed, over-sprayed bleach blonde hair, while you sit here and you preach all this stuff about who is or isn’t a conservative.”

Loesch responded to the backlash on her blog, but did not back down from her statement.

McEnany has eight aunts who died from breast cancer and she plans to have her ovaries removed after she has children, according to Earn the Necklace.

Kayleigh McEnany and the MLB.

McEnany is reportedly planning a November 2017 wedding to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sean Gilmartin. Gilmartin was a pitcher for the New York Mets prior to his move to St. Louis.