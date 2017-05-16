Does Kellyanne Conway secretly hate Donald Trump?

Aside from turning Anderson Cooper into a GIF, Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has been relatively absent from TV lately, reportedly "sidelined" from defending Trump's actions that are occasionally, in her own words, indefensible.

A revelation yesterday by MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts provided a slice of insight as to what might be on her agenda. Yesterday on the program, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski revealed that when Conway appeared on "Joe" during the campaign, she expressed revulsion toward toward Trump off camera.

"This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion," said Brzezinski. "Then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, 'Bleh, I need to take a shower,' because she disliked her candidate so much."

Conway is "just doing this for the money," continued Brzezinski, and was determined to "get through this."

“She doesn’t believe in what she is saying," Brzezinski continued. "The reason we won’t have her on this show is because a lot of what she says is either not true or she has no idea what she is saying, and it ends up being debunked by the very White House she works for. During the campaign, when she was very adept at transferring Trump’s message and talented in some ways, and would get off the set and say she needed to take a shower, and she would call him her client. She doesn’t believe in what she’s saying.”

“And also said," added Scarborough, "‘This is just like my summer in Europe.’”

This afternoon, Conway responded on Twitter: "The hosts of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' have become virulent critics of the president," she wrote. "The notion that I am serving for 'the money' or a 'paycheck' is absurd. As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns. Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again."

Originally a member of Ted Cruz's campaign, Conway was not always a fan of Trump's, as this highlight reel shows:

"It shows you the danger of saying things that aren't true," she said on CNN after Trump's loss of the Wisconsin primary. "And getting 20,000 people at a rally today to just lap it up as if it's true."