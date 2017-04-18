Mayor posts tax filing on Twitter in jab at Trump

Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray offered President Donald Trump a blunt lesson in transparency Tuesday by posting a copy of their federal tax form on Twitter.

“See, President Trump? It’s not that hard,” the mayor taunted in his tweet.

Trump has refused to release his tax documents. He is the first president in more than 40 years to keep his tax filings secret.

Trump argues that only the news media are interested in seeing them. However, thousands gathered in New York City to participate in a nationwide series of Tax March rallies last weekend. The demonstrations were held in more than 150 cities.

“President Trump’s tax giveaway to the wealthiest among us makes zero sense, as does his decision to break decades of precedent and refuse to share his tax returns with the American people,” the mayor and first lady wrote.

“We won’t bore you with the endless excuses our president has made. We’ll just say this: No one forces any of us to run for public office, but those in public office must be transparent about our finances.”

De Blasio and McCray reported earnings of $220,651 last year, according to their tax return. They paid &69,523 in federal, state and local taxes.