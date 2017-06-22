Texas woman getting a 'Melania Makeover' via plastic surgery

A Texas woman is getting a makeover.

It may sound like a huge foregone conclusion, but there's a bigger catch: She's having eight plastic surgeries to look more like first lady Melania Trump.

Claudia Sierra is slated to have a revision breast reconstruction, a revision rhinoplasty, a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift, an eyelid lift, Botox, fillers and other injectable treatments, according to a statement released Monday by her prospective plastic surgeon, Franklin Rose.

Her goal is to "feel like the first lady that I know I am inside," said Sierra, who is not waiting around. Her surgery is today.

Rose said he wasn't surprised by Sierra's request. A number of his patients want to look like Melania's stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump. "I've had many women visit my office wanting the 'Ivanka look,'" Rose said. “So it's not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous."

🇺🇸 Et pendant ce temps, au Texas (encore), Claudia Sierra va subir 8 opérations de chirurgie esthétique pour ressembler à Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/dLuW1gSPJ6 — B3infos (@B3infos) June 22, 2017

The craze started even before Trump's election.

Last fall, Tiffany Taylor spent $60,000 with Rose to get the "Ivanka look," undergoing various operations that included cheek injections, a mini eye lift, chin lift, liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation. "I see perfection," she told ABC News. "Absolutely stunning perfection. It's like an art piece; it has high points and some love. It's really pretty." Another patient, Jenny Stuart, told ABC she had facial fillers, liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift to mirror Ivanka. It cost her $30,000 with, she noted, a surgeon discount for appearing on TV. (You can't get more Trumpian than that.)

The craze has spread worldwide. In February, the Washington Post reported that more than 250 trademarks were filed in China, including a cosmetic surgery center. Chinese women think Ivanka looks Asian, and consider her to be the ultimate example of beauty, wealth and success.

Claudia Sierra's big transformation is scheduled to be revealed on "Inside Edition" this fall.

For now, you can watch Claudia get some work done in the video below: