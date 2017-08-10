Even North Korea thinks Trump golfs too much

As the United States and North Korea lob threats of nuclear war back and forth this week, you can find President Donald Trump on the golf course — a fact that has not gone unnoticed by the rogue nation.

Just one day after the two nations engaged in a high-profile pissing contest over who would bomb whom, CNN's Dan Merica shared an Instagram photo of the president posing on the links with a New York contractor who has repeatedly popped up at Trump's clubs over the past few months.

Photo of Trump on golf course posted on Instagram. User says he golfed with Trump today. https://t.co/BJNSCXfige pic.twitter.com/3i7PSIS2Wd — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) August 9, 2017

The now-deleted photo was reportedly snapped and posted on Wednesday just hours after Trump declared he would meet continued threats of attacks from North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

North Korea took a shot at Trump’s work ethic and accused him of not understanding the gravity of their situation in a mostly overlooked passage of a high-profile press release threatening nuclear action against Guam, a United States territory in the Pacific Ocean.

“On Tuesday, the KPA Strategic Force through a statement of its spokesman fully warned the U.S. against its all-around sanctions on the DPRK and moves of maximizing military threats to it,” the statement from North Korean General Kim Rak Gyom said. “But the U.S. president at a [golf] links let out a load of nonsense about ‘fire and fury,’ failing to grasp the on-going grave situation.”

The commander of the Korean People’s Army went on to attack Trump’s ability to orchestrate diplomacy in the Aug. 9 statement.

“Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him. This is the judgment made by personnel of the KPA Strategic Force,” the statement continued.

The president is in the middle of a 17-day extended getaway from the White House, though he has repeatedly claimed it is a work trip and not a vacation. The White House has been tight-lipped about Trump’s schedule since he began his stay in Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort, but social media foiled their plan.

Republicans including Trump were critical of former President Barack Obama’s decision to play golf during politically sensitive times. Trump repeatedly berated Obama for golfing, but Trump has played nearly twice as much golf in his first six months on the job than Obama did — Obama played 11 games of golf from Inauguration Day through Aug. 1, while Trump played 21 games, according to Poli-Fact.

Trump is lagging behind on appointments of diplomatic positions and the U.S. still lacks a South Korean ambassador, who could have aided to ease tensions between the U.S. and its enemy to the north.