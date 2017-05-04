NYC street closures for President Trump's visit

President Donald Trump is expected to visit New York City today for the first time since his inauguration in January.

New Yorkers should expect several street closures and heavy traffic in areas around the city. At 4 p.m., president Trump is expected to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Peninsula Hotel in midtown.

At around 7 p.m. the president will speak at a special event located at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum to commemorate the Battle of the Coral Sea, which took place during World War II.

NYC Street Closures

According to the New York City Police Department, motorists are advised there will be temporary street closures beginning as early as 3 p.m. in surrounding areas near the Peninsula Hotel. Expect street closures and delays between 54th and 56th streets and 6th and Madison avenues.

Around 5 p.m., motorists should be advised there will be several street closures near the USS Intrepid Museum. Expect closures and delays along the West Side Highway as well as the surrounding area near the Intrepid.

Aside from president Trump’s official NYC visit, several protests will take place in areas near the Intrepid and of Trump Tower which could cause additional traffic and disruptions.