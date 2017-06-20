What you need to know about Tiffany Trump's BF, Ross Mechanic

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, is dating her college sweetheart Ross Mechanic.

Who is Ross Mechanic, 22, and is he good enough for our girl, the underdog Trump daughter?

Even compared to POTUS, Mechanic’s father is no slouch.

If you’re worried that Mechanic might be hanging on our girl for money or access, take solace knowing that his parents are powerful New York real estate lawyer Jonathan Mechanic and Wendy Sue Levine.

Mechanic, his parents and his brother couldn’t vote for Trump in the primaries.

Just as some of the Trump children couldn’t vote for dear old dad in the April primaries, neither could Mechanic, his parents nor his 25-year-old brother Marc Mechanic. They are all registered as Democrats.

The Daily Mail reported in December that Mechanic “liked” Hillary Clinton on Facebook, but he has since “unliked” the page.

What will happen first? White House wedding or impeachment?

Mechanic and his lady Trump were first pictured in October 2015 on Mechanic’s Instagram page. Since then, they have been photographed at Mar-a-Lago, the Winter Wonderland Ball in New York City, both of their UPenn graduations and Easter at the White House.

Will there be a White House wedding? With a special investigator looking into Trump and his camp’s ties to Russia, we think the safe bet is to hold off on choosing a venue.

Mechanic has a computer science degree.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mechanic graduated from the University of Pennsylvania this year with a degree in computer science.

He is currently listed as a partner in Rough Draft Ventures.

“Powered by General Catalyst, Rough Draft Ventures is a student team that helps university students in their journey from creating ‘rough drafts’ to startup companies by investing at the earliest stage,” the company description on LinkedIn reads.

Mechanic spent his summer as an engineering intern at Cadre, a real estate investment startup founded by Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, and Kushner’s brother, Joshua.

Before starting Penn in 2013, Mechanic graduated from the Friends Seminary, a prominent Quaker day school in New York City. Notable alumni include President Theodore Roosevelt, designer Vera Wang, and actors Amanda Peet, Julia Stiles, Liev Schreiber and Kyra Sedgewick.

According to his profile, Mechanic scored 2270 on his SATs.

Donald Trump called Mechanic’s father “the greatest real estate lawyer in the world.”

Dennis Rodman isn’t the only one who likes to make a gift of Donald Trump’s book “Art of the Deal.” The Donald himself gifted a copy to Mechanic’s dad with the inscription, “To the greatest real estate lawyer in the world, best wishes, Donald.”

Jonathan Mechanic is a partner at the law firm Fried Frank and heads up its real estate department.

