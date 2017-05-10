Tiffany & Co uses its ad to send a message to Trump

Tiffany & Co.’s daily ad in The New York Times on Wednesday did not feature a sparkling bauble or another one of its many fine gifts. Instead, the 180-year-old jeweler dedicated the space to one person: President Donald Trump.

The advertisement, which appeared on the upper corner of page A3, where Tiffany's has run an ad every day since 1896, urged the president to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Dear President Trump,” Tiffany’s wrote under the all-caps headline of “We’re still in,” “We’re still in for bold climate action. Please keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement. The disaster of climate change is too real, and the threat to our planet and to our children is too great.”

The ad was also shared on the company’s social media pages.

Trump signed an executive order on March 28 that rolled back regulations put into place by his predecessor, Barack Obama, to protect the environment, promote clean energy and more. The order also indicated that Trump was pondering the removal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, which was signed by representatives from nearly 200 countries on Earth Day in 2016, and which has been ratified by 143 countries.

The White House said this week that the president has delayed his decision to withdraw from the landmark agreement and is meeting “extensively” with his team about the issue, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. A meeting about the issue between Trump’s top advisers was postponed due to scheduling conflicts, an official told CNN.

“As part of Tiffany and Co.’s commitment to sustainability, we support the global movement to act on climate change,” the company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa told Elle.com. “Tiffany has long recognized the importance of protecting our fragile planet for future generations, and our aspiration is to leave behind a world that is as beautiful and abundant as the one we inherited.”

Tiffany’s headquarters on Fifth Avenue is a neighbor of Trump Tower, where the president lived and worked before taking office in January. His wife Melania and 10-year-old son Barron still reside in the high-rise. Tiffany, Trump’s daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, is named after the luxury jeweler.