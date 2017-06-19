Five fast facts about Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump, President Trump’s youngest daughter (note the commas), has been getting recognized for her obscurity once again.

America was reminded of her existence when she spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where her father secured the GOP nomination.

What do we really know about the least talked-about Trump?

Tiffany Trump, “Like a Bird”

In 2011, around the same time she was interning at Vogue, Tiffany Trump was an aspiring pop star.

last day interning at @voguemagazine gonna miss everyone!

Trump appeared on Oprah’s show “Where Are They Now?” in 2011 and talked about her upbringing, which was different than that of her half-siblings.

The teen said that she and her mom, Marla Maples, are extremely close because “she did raise me as, like, a single mom.”

So, it isn’t too surprising that Trump gravitated toward performing (like her mom) instead of getting roped into real estate.

“I love music – it’s always been a big passion for me. It’s more of a hobby right now, but we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level – to a professional level,” Trump told Oprah, Vanity Fair reported. “But right now, my priority is focusing on school and getting into a good college.”

Behold.

And because you deserve a bonus track:

Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump graduated from the same university.

Trump did get into a “good college” (not Trump University) and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016. Her father, half-sister Ivanka and half-brother Donald Jr. also attended the Ivy League school in Philadelphia.

She double majored in sociology with a concentration in law and urban studies.

“She’s got all As at Penn, so we’re proud of her,” her proud papa told People in 2014.

Trump, 23, is expected to attend Georgetown Law School in the fall, Time reported. She is the first of her siblings to attend law school but the second to attend Georgetown; her half-brother Eric graduated from the McDonough School of Business.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Georgetown law as the 15th best law school, with an annual tuition of $57, 576.

Tiffany Trump is Marla Maples’ daughter.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of then-business mogul Donald Trump (a decade before he was The Donald) and actress Marla Maples.

In 1989, first wife Ivana Trump found out that her husband of 13 years was having an affair with another “beautiful blonde” – 26-year-old model Maples – while in Aspen, Gawker reported.

The pair married two months after the birth of their daughter in October 1993, but it didn’t last long. Maples moved to California with her daughter shortly after and divorced her millionaire husband in 1999.

Maples re-entered the spotlight in 2016 when she competed on the TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” and her daughter was in the front row cheering her on, People reported.

Maples said she dedicated her final performance on the show to Tiffany.

Tiffany Trump’s boyfriend is a registered Democrat.

Trump is dating her college sweetheart, Ross Mechanic, who is also real estate royalty – his father is a top Manhattan real estate lawyer. Mechanic graduated this year.

Mechanic, a registered Democrat since 2012, has been seen at his lady’s side, so we think it’s safe to say they’re still going strong. He’s been in photos with her from New York Fashion Week, her family vacation to Belize in March and stepping off Air Force One to attend Easter services with the Trumps at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the Washington Post reported.

(Trump didn’t just attend NYFW – she walked in her friend’s show.)

She was named after a store.

OK, so that “store” is the Tiffany & Co. made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” In order to build neighboring 58-story Trump Tower, her father bought the air rights above Tiffany & Co.

So, between that and her rich and famous friends (a.k.a. The Snap Pack), Tiffany Trump is cooler than all of us… but you can still hate-tap her photos if you want to (you know you do).

