The president's second daughter, Tiffany Trump, sends her dad a double heart emoji for Father's Day

Though we rarely see Tiffany Trump, the obscure second daughter of President Donald Trump, it seems like she’s been vying for more of daddy’s love lately.

Following a photo-op at President Trump’s 71st birthday dinner and an “I love you” post on Instagram, the second first daughter sent a happy Father’s Day message to her father via Instagram — complete with a vintage photo and double heart emoji. Because with a dad like Donald Trump, if it’s not on social media, is it even love?

Happy Father's Day @realdonaldtrump! 💕 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Of President Trump’s five children, Tiffany and the president’s namesake, Donald Trump Jr., were the only two to express their love via social media on Father’s Day — though I guess we’ll excuse 11-year-old Barron since he doesn’t have a social media account yet.

Donald Trump Jr. had a message of love for the president on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father's Day, dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting every day to #maga. We love you,” he tweeted alongside a then-and-now photo mashup featuring a recent photo of him and his president father next to a vintage photo of a much younger, bathrobe-clad Trump holding a toddler Donald Trump Jr.

Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/EmJzKqNQPu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

First daughter Ivanka Trump killed two birds with one stone in her Father’s Day post on Twitter.

“What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads!” she wrote, posting a photo featuring her husband, Jared Kushner, her father and herself inside the White House.

What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads! pic.twitter.com/z8OZu5Vs8G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

Earlier in the day, she posted warmer wishes directed at Kushner, complete with a photo of the family of five.

“Happy Father’s Day! Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) every day. We love you very much! #fathersday,” Ivanka wrote.

What, no love for the president?

Happy Father's Day! Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/3uLadcW1gy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

Son Eric Trump didn’t even bother tweeting a Father’s Day message to dear old dad. The closest the father-to-be got was by retweeting a post by wife Lara Trump where she wished a happy Father’s Day to her dad, her father-in-law and “all the dads out there.”

Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all the dads out there, and to my dad, father-in-law & (future Father's Day) to my husband! Love you all! 💙 pic.twitter.com/9u0x5ucKlC — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) June 18, 2017

Wife Melania included a heart emoji with her well wishes to her husband and the father of her only child, though she kept it simple tweeting, “#HappyFathersDay @POTUS.”

Some have seen daughter Tiffany’s gushing tweets at her president father as a cry for attention from the Trump child that has the lowest profile of all. After Trump recently tweeted about his other daughter, Ivanka, with an ill-placed comma suggesting he had no other daughters, a tongue-in-cheek hashtag #JusticeForTiffany earned a following on Twitter.

My daughter, Ivanka, will be on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

The grammar error was not unnoticed on Twitter.