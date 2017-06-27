President Trump blames Obama for Russian election hacking, demands apology

President Donald Trump criticized former President Barck Obama for his response — or lack thereof — to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump accused his predecessor of doing “nothing” after learning of Russia’s meddling because he assumed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would win.

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Trump’s allegations of collusion against Obama cap a week of rants against Democratic politicians.

On Sunday Trump went on a Twitter tirade accusing Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election, of colluding with the Democratic Party to defeat Bernie Sanders in the primary and secure the nomination.

And all last week he berated Obama for not doing more and alleged he had known about the Russian election hacking scheme long before it went public.

Trump continued to blast the former president on Monday.

“The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!” he tweeted.

It wasn’t clear exactly who Trump was demanding an apology from or who Obama may have colluded with, though in a Monday press conference Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it raises questions that the Obama administration did nothing to stop the Russian meddling, according to a CNN report.

"So the question is, if they didn't take any action, does that make them complicit? I think there are a lot of questions that need to get answered about who knew what and when," Spicer said.

Trump and his closest advisers have been fending off allegations of collusion themselves.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to sway election results. Trump is under scrutiny for his firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey and some have suggested he did it to derail the investigation into his campaign. Trump has denied all allegations of collusion.