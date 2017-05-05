New Trump shocker: Just-discovered pictures of his chin as a frog

Sometimes, amid the many stories about an American populace that is newly engaged in political life, there is a truly impressive example of a vigilant, newly woke citizen.

This week, Mike Mitchell, an Austin, Texas-based artist, noticed that President Trump's chin can look like a frog.

And Mitchell could not stand idly by. He had to act, to bring his discovery to the public. To that end, the artist drew a frog on pictures of Trump's face and shared the images on Twitter.

BREAKING: Trump Introduces us to His Newest Cabinet Member, a Frog Painted on His Face. pic.twitter.com/W8yCLlAJH6 — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog is @Time's Being of the Year. He told reporters "I'm only doing what any frog painted on a man's face would do." pic.twitter.com/swWCLAkYHb — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog's approval rating reaches record high after successfully passing Universal Healthcare. #Frogcare pic.twitter.com/O4MNbGdQbS — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 3, 2017

BREAKING: Frog Painted on His Mouth Announced He is Now in Complete Control of "This Horrendous Meat Sack". pic.twitter.com/S2p2SathWy — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017