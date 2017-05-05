New Trump shocker: Just-discovered pictures of his chin as a frog

Sometimes, amid the many stories about an American populace that is newly engaged in political life, there is a truly impressive example of a vigilant, newly woke citizen.
This week, Mike Mitchell, an Austin, Texas-based artist, noticed that President Trump's chin can look like a frog.
And Mitchell could not stand idly by. He had to act, to bring his discovery to the public. To that end, the artist drew a frog on pictures of Trump's face and shared the images on Twitter.
BREAKING: Trump Introduces us to His Newest Cabinet Member, a Frog Painted on His Face. pic.twitter.com/W8yCLlAJH6
— Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017
BREAKING: President Frog is @Time's Being of the Year. He told reporters "I'm only doing what any frog painted on a man's face would do." pic.twitter.com/swWCLAkYHb
— Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017
BREAKING: President Frog's approval rating reaches record high after successfully passing Universal Healthcare. #Frogcare pic.twitter.com/O4MNbGdQbS
— Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 3, 2017
BREAKING: Frog Painted on His Mouth Announced He is Now in Complete Control of "This Horrendous Meat Sack". pic.twitter.com/S2p2SathWy
— Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017
And like images of the Virgin Mary assuming the shape of a pancake or the image of Jesus appearing in man's burnt Eggo, people flocked from the digital equivalent of miles around to witness it.
This kicked off a meme, in which others shared their sightings of an amphibian on the president's face. Sometimes in gif form.
@ColinMcInerror @sirmitchell I animated it with sound, for all those who'd like Trump to croak. #TrumpFrog pic.twitter.com/HJGa94nnSk
— Colby Fulton (@colbster) May 5, 2017
The initial photo shared by Mitchell has gotten more than 14,000 retweets and 16,000 Likes as of Friday afternoon.
The artist, who is not a Trump supporter, accompanied his images with some themed fake headlines:
BREAKING: After googling "Donald Trump", President Frog Apologizes to "Those Who Were Hurt by this Vile Host". Promises To "Do Better".
BREAKING: President Frog Announces US Will Do "Everything We Can" to Fight Climate Change. "We Must Protect The Swamp, I Have Family There."
And Mitchell said the project, once a lark, had opened his eyes to the dawning political reality.
"I very quickly realized I preferred a frog painted on a face over Trump to lead our country. That's where we are," he tweeted about the project. "It seems like a joke, but how far are we from Trump walking out with a frog painted on his face that later becomes his dominant personality?"