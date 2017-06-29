73% of Democrats would give up alcohol to see Trump impeached: Poll

There are things in life we’d all compromise on, but what about booze? What would you rather give up: alcohol or sex? Alcohol or coffee? Alcohol or President Trump? An overwhelming majority of Democrats polled said they’d quit the hooch if it meant a Trump-free White House.

A recent study by detox.net found that alcohol plays a large part in the lives of the 1,000 Americans polled. Politics seems to be stronger than the urge for the sauce, but Trump isn’t the only thing Americans would trade for a strong drink.

More than 73 percent of Democrats and 17 percent of Republicans would give up alcohol forever if it meant they’d see Trump impeached tomorrow. Nearly 31 percent of Republicans would put down the bottle if it meant the media would print positive stories about POTUS.

Trump is reportedly not a drinker, so one wonders if he'd pick up the habit if it meant staying in office. We think he might be a little conflicted on that.

Saving the life of a stranger was more important than alcohol to 74 percent of men and 84 percent of women, so it seems people get pumped about politics, but not necessarily the lives of their fellow humans. Nearly the same number of men wouldn’t give up wine, beer or liquor if it meant 10 children in another country would get clean drinking water, but almost everyone would just say no if it meant finding a cure for cancer.

More than 65 percent of people would rather give up going to the movies for a month than giving up alcohol; 50 percent of those polled would rather give up social media, which can be its own addiction.

People who reported drinking at least once a day were hardcore when it came to their list of things they could do without. Shockingly, 40 percent of heavy drinkers would rather lose a pet than give up alcohol for the rest of their life. Another 26 percent would give up their sense of smell, and 24 percent would lose a finger.

A finger.

Check out the full study results here.