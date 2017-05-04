Odds of Trump impeachment before the end of his first term 2 to 1, Senate Intelligence Committee Democrat says

President Donald Trump may have survived his first 100 days in office, but as suspicions on the White House’s connections to Russia grow, some are saying the likelihood of the president's impeachment is a “real and growing possibility.”

Leading Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner, is rumored to have privately said he puts Trump’s odds at finishing a full term at two to one against, the New Yorker reported.

Warner’s spokesperson didn’t deny the senator’s remarks, but told the magazine Warner was "not referring specifically to the Russia investigation, but rather the totality of challenges the President is currently facing."

But after investigations found more than 1,000 people collaborated with the Russian government to generate anti-Hillary Clinton “fake news” in key U.S. swing states, evidence is coming out linking the Trump campaign to the scheme, The Guardian reported.

The article claims a British investigation has turned up “specific, concrete and corroborative evidence of collusion,” that allegedly proves discussions took place between the Trump campaign and Russian agents.

Trump (of course) has dismissed these allegations as “fake news,” but Robert Reich, who served as labor secretary from 1993 to 1997 under President Bill Clinton, tweeted there is a “real and growing possibility Trump could be impeached,” when he shared the New Yorker article.

There's a real and growing possibility Trump could be impeached. https://t.co/l6Ghr53303 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 2, 2017

As Congress stands, Trump is somewhat insulated from impeachment — the two-thirds majority would be nearly impossible to reach under its current makeup.

“If the gavels change hands, it’s a different world. Number one, all of his public records, they will go through those with a fine-tooth comb—income taxes, business dealings. At that point, it’s not just talk—they subpoena it. It gets ugly real fast. He has so far had a pass on all this business stuff, and I don’t know what’s there, but I’ve got to imagine that it’s not pretty in this environment,” Tom Davis, a former Virginia representative, told the New Yorker.