Trump insisted on cameo in 'Scent of a Woman,' says Chris O’Donnell

Hoo-ah. As the then-owner of New York’s Plaza Hotel, President Donald Trump demanded a scene when “Scent of a Woman” filmed at the posh hotel, the film’s actor Chris O’Donnell revealed during Wednesday's episode of "Conan."

“We got new pages while we were filming at the Plaza Hotel, and it was explained to us that in order to film at the Plaza Hotel, there had to be a walk-on part for [Trump] and Marla,” O’Donnell recalled.

The actor, of course, was referring to Marla Maples, Trump’s then-girlfriend, who became his second wife the year after “Scent of a Woman” came out in 1992.

O'Donnell said that Trump went through the normal hair-and-makeup routine before filming his scene, and "looked the same going into hair and makeup as he did when he left."

In the Trump-required scene, he and Maples exit a limo behind one that O’Donnell and Al Pacino just vacated to walk into the hotel.

But don’t expect to actually spot the now-president’s scene anywhere in the Oscar-winning film.

“It got cut out of the movie,” O’Donnell said with a laugh.

But if you’re still hankering for a dose of the businessman formerly known as “The Donald” on your TV or favorite device that isn’t a 24-hour news network, you can always find him on reruns of “The Apprentice” and in the following shows and movies among others:

MOVIES

“Ghosts Can’t Do It” (1989) Trump actually won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actor for this one.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992)

“The Little Rascals” (1994)

“54” (1998)

“Zoolander” (2001)

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010)

TV

“The Jeffersons” (1985)

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1994)

“Spin City” (1998)

“Sex and the City” (1999)

“Saturday Night Live” (2004, 2015)

“WrestleMania 23” (2007)

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE

We cannot ever let you forget that Trump and ex-wife Ivanka Trump appeared in an infamous Pizza Hut ad campaign dubbed "Pizza Slut" back in 1995.

