Can you spot the glaring error in Trump’s birthday tweet to Melania?

Given his penchant for Twitter, it’s not surprising that President Donald Trump wished first lady Melania Trump a happy birthday in a tweet earlier this week. What was surprising, however, was the blatant error the tweet contained.

Can you spot it?

No? Look again. Still no? OK. Let us now ask a basic question that all Americans should know — yes, even you, Mr. President of the United States, who, on the eve of his first 100 days, said that he thought being commander in tweet, err, chief "would be easier."

How many states are in the U.S.? Of course, 50 is the correct answer that should immediately pop out of your mouth.

Look at the birthday tweet again. Here, we’ll make it easy for you.

Where it says “First Lady Melania Trump” on the ribbon below the photo of she and Trump on Inauguration Day, how many stars do you see on that flag?

You don’t have to count. It’s a rhetorical question because we know that you, like us, see just 39 stars. Since the addition of Hawaii on Aug. 21, 1959, there have been 50 states in the U.S.

Being that Trump is A) the president of these United States and B) the oldest president to take the oath of the Oval Office at the time of his inauguration in January and was 13 when Hawaii received statehood 58 years ago, we would think that he would’ve noticed such a detail.

Naturally, with Twitter being Twitter, people immediately pounced on mistake in Trump's tweet.

“Are you eliminating 11 states? Can I be in one?” @DudleyNYC asked.

“The cheapskate wouldn’t pay for more stars in the picture,” @A_Crouch_Ender mused.

“Is Jefferson looking to regain the south?” @ChiTownGuitar asked.

“Unofficial 39-star flag from 1890! So I’m right – you want to take us back to the time of immoral, unethical and unjust labor practices,” wrote @Susan_Masten.

