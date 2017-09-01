Mueller will find Trump is worth ‘vastly less’ than he claims, says author

The co-writer of Trump's "Art of the Deal" says the president is "desperate" not to be exposed.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will find that President Trump makes much less than he claims, says the co-author of Trump's 1987 autobiography.

Tony Schwartz, who lived with Trump for 18 months to write "The Art of the Deal" starting in 1985, tweeted on Friday, "One thing Mueller will likely find: Trump is worth VASTLY less than he says. More debt, less cash. He's desperate not to have that exposed."

It was reported this week that Mueller's team has begun working with the IRS's Criminal Investigations unit, which focuses on financial crimes such as tax evasion and money laundering, in the continuing probe into Trump and his possible connections to Russia. Mueller has also teamed up with New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and the two are sharing information. Schneiderman prosecuted the Trump University fraud case, which Trump ultimately settled for $25 million just before taking office.

Schwartz also tweeted there is "no way" that Trump will actually donate $1 million in personal funds to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, as he pledged yesterday. "No way Trump donates $1m of own money to Harvey victims. He only promises to give. Never actually does," he said.

Last month, Schwartz predicted that Trump would resign before the end of the year. "The circle is closing at blinding speed," he tweeted on August 18. "Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice."

Schwartz has previously expressed regret about his part in building the Trump myth. "I put lipstick on a pig," Schwartz told The New Yorker last year about his co-writing job on "Art of the Deal," saying he felt "a deep sense of remorse" for "presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is."